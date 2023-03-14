Woman injured in road rage shooting in Glendale

Police said an adult female was struck by gunfire after the shooting near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman was hospitalized after a road rage shooting in Glendale Tuesday afternoon.

Glendale police said two shooters in a car fired at a vehicle behind them near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird road. Police said that vehicle was hit, but no one inside was injured.

Authorities said the gunfire also hit two random vehicles driving on 59th Avenue. Police said a woman in one of those vehicles was struck and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Glendale police are still looking for the vehicle that fired shots. It is described as a silver 4-door sedan.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

DEVELOPING: Glendale PD is investigating a shooting at 59th Ave & Eugie. We’re told the drivers of two cars were shooting at each other and 3 innocent cars got caught in the crossfire. A woman is in the hospital w/ minor injuries. @12News pic.twitter.com/cVN3JjC052 — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) March 14, 2023

