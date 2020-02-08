Woman in critical condition following a suspected hit-and-run

Phoenix Police Department is investigating an incident on Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — A woman is in critical condition after being involved in what Phoenix police said was a hit-and-run Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a call about unknown trouble on the intersection of West Thomas Road and 28th Drive around 6 p.m. They found a woman in distress on the roadway and transported her to the hospital, police said.

There were no vehicles at the scene that seemed to be involved.

Phoenix Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact the station or Silent Witness.

There will be road restrictions between 28th Drive and 38th Avenue on Thomas Road until the scene is processed.