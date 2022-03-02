Woman in critical condition after being shot in west Phoenix

The victim's name hasn’t been shared by police, and the circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.

PHOENIX — A woman was rushed to a hospital Thursday night after she was shot in west Phoenix.

Police were called out to a neighborhood near Virginia and 43rd avenues around 9:05 p.m. and found the victim.

Her name hasn’t been revealed by police, and the circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.

Officers said the victim is in critical condition.

Police didn’t provide any information on a possible suspect.

Investigators are still in the area gathering evidence and will be there throughout the night.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.