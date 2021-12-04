Woman, husband dead after suspected murder-suicide in Scottsdale, police say

Scottsdale police said the investigation was ongoing.

PHOENIX — A woman was shot and killed and her husband died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in a Scottsdale home on Sunday.

The Scottsdale Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home near Chaparral and Pima roads just before 5 p.m.

Officers found a woman in the front of the home with obvious gunshot wounds, the department said early Monday.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The woman's husband, who was described as the shooter by police, went back into the house, where he barricaded himself for several hours.

Officers tried to speak with him, with no success.

SWAT officers entered the home around 10:45 p.m. and found the man dead from what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Neither the man nor the woman were immediately identified.

Scottsdale police said the investigation was ongoing.

The suspected murder-suicide is the latest domestic violence-related homicide in Arizona.