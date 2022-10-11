Crash on I-10 near Avondale leaves woman in hospital

The woman sustained serious injuries after her vehicle went over the guardrail, authorities said.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A woman is in the hospital after a crash with a reported drunk driver on I-10 near Avondale sent her vehicle over the guardrail, DPS officials said.

The crash happened Monday night at 8:58 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 at the Avondale off-ramp, according to a DPS report.

Officials said one SUV collided with another, and the woman's vehicle went over the guardrail, rolling off the roadway. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. DPS said the woman's legs may have been amputated during the crash.

The man driving the other vehicle had minor injuries, and was arrested by DPS troopers for DUI, officials said.

Authorities haven't released the identity of either driver at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

