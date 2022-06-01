Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in west Phoenix parking lot

A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a west Phoenix business on Wednesday afternoon.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle in a west Phoenix parking lot.

The fatal collision happened on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Police arrived on scene and found the woman lying on the ground in the parking lot. The woman, described as being in her mid-20s, had “obvious signs of trauma” police said in a news release. Police have not released her name.

Responding officers attempted to give the woman first aid while waiting for the fire department to arrive. Crews from the fire department then transported the woman to the hospital, where she died.

Police said the vehicle involved in the collision initially left the scene, but later returned, with the driver being detained and interviewed by investigators.

According to police the driver was released, but the investigation remains active. Anyone with information should contact Phoenix police.

