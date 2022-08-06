'I was crying because I was so scared': Woman helps victim call 911 after vicious attack at Phoenix store

Graciela Zejudo works next door. She said this was the scariest thing that's happened since business opened.

PHOENIX — Graciela Zejudo was at work on Saturday when it turned into what she said was the scariest thing that's happened since the business opened.

A woman from a nearby business ran into Zejudo's store covered in blood and pleaded for help to call 911.

“She was crying and she had a lot of blood on her face. We just started calling police and I locked the door because I was really scared I thought he was going to come in after her,” Zejudo said.

"He" is 33-year-old Michael Cook, the suspect accused of brutally beating and robbing the woman at the phone store where she worked near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Cook is now facing a $100,000 bond. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said they are investigating whether he should have been out at all.

Phoenix police released surveillance video from the store showing the incessant attack. The video showed Cook walking into a Cricket store and instantly attacking the employee.

In the clip, Cook can be seen punching and kicking the woman repeatedly in the head. The victim falls to the ground and screams for help for nearly 60 seconds. Then, Cook walks to the back of the store, where police said he stole two phones and the victim's phone before taking off on foot.

“We called the police because actually, we saw him because he left and was walking like normally. I was actually crying because I was so scared, I didn't know maybe he was going to come back, I just wanted to leave in that moment,” Zejudo said.

After the horrific video circulated on social media, Phoenix police got a call from the suspect's sister-in-law identifying the man. Officers arrested him Tuesday, not far from the store.

The victim and her manager said they had seen him and worked with him before but a week before the attack, the phone store manager told police he threatened to kill her.

Now Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said she learned Cook had a previous case submitted to their office, which the previous administration declined to prosecute.

“Let me be very clear, people who commit heinous and violent attacks on members of our community will be held accountable,” Mitchell said.



12 News learned Cook has been convicted for violent crimes in the past and police say this most recent attack may have involved drugs and mental illness. According to the police report, Cook may have been hearing voices when he attacked the store employee.

Police say, the victim is still recovering but was relieved to hear the suspect was arrested.

