TEMPE, Ariz. — The woman who was groped while she was sleeping on a light rail train in Tempe back in August detailed the disturbing incident and the steps she took to identify her attacker in newly released body camera footage.

The woman, who 12 News is not identifying, told police that she fell asleep on the light rail on her way home after work when she felt a man's hands down her pants.

“I just felt, I just felt it," she said, holding back tears.

“I was like, 'Are you serious?' That’s what I said to him and I walked away trying to find another seat and something told me to go back and take a picture of him," she explained.

PREVIOUS: Tempe police arrest suspect wanted for allegedly groping sleeping woman on light rail

The woman panicked but amidst her fear, she took out her phone and before the suspect was able to get off the light rail, the woman took several photos which clearly showed the man's face.

Thanks to her quick thinking, police arrested Alfonso Stanley about two weeks later.

Stanley, 33, is now charged with sexual abuse.

“I can’t even, I don’t even know how you could do that to a person," the woman said in the body camera footage.

Tempe Police say after they shared the woman's photos with the public, four separate people came forward to identify Stanley.