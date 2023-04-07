Woman gets 49 years in prison for child sex trafficking in Pinal County

Brooke Santiago has been sentenced to spend decades in prison after pleading guilty to arranging for men to have sex with a juvenile in Pinal County.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A woman was recently sentenced to 49 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a juvenile in Casa Grande.

Brooke Santiago, 41, was sentenced on March 29 in Pinal County Superior Court after she pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Santiago would arrange for men to have sex with a juvenile at a hotel in exchange for money, according to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

The defendant reportedly hoped the juvenile would become pregnant so she could have children of her own, PCAO said. Messages on Santiago's phone helped to corroborate her knowledge of the sexual offenses involving the juvenile.

After she's released from prison, Santiago will be placed on lifetime probation.

