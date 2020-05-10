Woman found dead in Phoenix home, police suspect foul play

The Phoenix Police Department said 22-year-old Robin Simmons was found dead inside of her home near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

PHOENIX — A woman was found dead inside of her Phoenix home on Sunday and authorities are suspecting foul play.

Officers were called to Simmons' home after someone called police and said they were concerned after not hearing from their family member.

The home was checked and Simmons was found dead inside.

Detectives determined that foul play was involved in her death, but the department did not provide more information.

There was no immediate cause of death given. No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.