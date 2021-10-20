Do you know this woman? Mohave County's special investigation works to find her identity 50 years after her death

A woman was found dead on January 23, 1971, and she still remains unidentified.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — More than 50 years ago, a woman was found dead near a dirt road in Mohave County, and officials need help identifying her.

The victim was found in the desert about two miles away from U.S. Highway 93 and Hackberry Road, officials said.

The Mohave County Sheriff's office described the woman as being approximately 40 years old, 5-foot-4-inches, between 125 to 140 pounds with curly brown hair.

The woman was wearing a long-sleeve, pink blouse and a black cardigan sweater when she was found. She wore orange pants with a label that read "Symphony, it’s what’s happening," and had on black, leather boots. Officials reported the victim did not have any jewelry on.

Authorities said when they found the victim, she was tied in a canvas sack. The sack was white with the words, "Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co.,” in green.

The sketch of the woman is what an artist believed the victim could've looked like based on the features of her skull.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarding the identity of this woman to contact them at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408 or the toll-free number at 1- 800-522-4312 and reference DR# 71-0383.

Up to Speed