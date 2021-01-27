Woman escapes carjacking suspect who forced her to make getaway, Yavapai County deputies say

Authorities say 26-year-old Cody Smith grabbed the victim, forced her into her car and ordered her to take him to California.

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — A woman made a daring escape from a Yavapai County man who authorities say carjacked her and forced her to drive with him as he fled police.

Deputies say the victim, only identified as a 42-year-old woman, was driving on Highway 69 in Cordes Junction late Friday night when a man suddenly ran onto the roadway and was nearly struck.

The woman stopped, called 911 and tried to make sure the man was okay. But authorities say the man, 26-year-old Cody Smith, grabbed her, forced her into her car and ordered her to take him to California.

YCSO says Smith shoplifted from a convenience store and fled in his car until it ran out of gas. It was at that point deputies say he started running and encountered the victim.

The two drove for several hours along I-17 and Smith refused to let the victim use her phone and hanged up on 911 dispatchers who tried to make contact after the initial call was dropped.

Deputies say the victim managed to convince Smith to stop at the Sunset Point Rest Stop where he allegedly followed her into the restroom to make sure she didn’t flee.

When the two returned to the car, deputies say the woman managed to get into her car first and sped off before Smith could get inside. She later called police about the kidnapping.

YCSO says Smith was later arrested after fleeing to his parent’s home and was found hiding in their shed.

He was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on multiple charges including kidnapping.