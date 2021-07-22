x
Crime

Woman accused of interfering with flight crew, assault enters plea; plane diverted to Phoenix

According to the indictment, both women were on an American Airlines flight in February from Dallas to Los Angeles.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Interior of airplane with empty seats and sunlight at the window.

PHOENIX — One of two New York women accused of assaulting passengers on a flight, causing it to be diverted to Phoenix, has pleaded not guilty to charges. 

Kelly Pichardo entered her plea by telephone in federal court on Wednesday. 

The 31-year-old and 30-year-old Leeza Rodriguez, both of the Bronx, were indicted by a grand jury for interfering with a flight crew member and for assault. 

According to the indictment, both women were on an American Airlines flight in February from Dallas to Los Angeles.

Witnesses say they spit on and struck a male passenger upset over their use of racial slurs.

