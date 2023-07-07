Woman dies after shooting incident in Phoenix

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she later died, Phoenix police said.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a shooting Friday morning in Phoenix, the city's police department said.

Around 7 a.m. on July 7, officers responded to a shooting scene near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway, police said. As officers arrived, they reportedly found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she later died, Phoenix police said.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Authorities said initial information suggests the woman was involved in an argument with an unknown person before the shooting happened.

The identities of the victim or the suspect were not immediately released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

