TEMPE, Ariz. — A woman is dead and a man has life threatening injuries after a double shooting in Tempe Saturday morning that police say stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

Tempe police originally responded to the area of 1st Street and 48th Street in reference to a possible vehicle burglary. There, officers found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene and the man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Tempe police now say it appeared to be a murder and attempted suicide.

Police say there is no threat to the public and that all parties have been identified in the incident and no suspects are at-large.

The incident is under investigation.





