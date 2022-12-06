Woman dead, man hospitalized following Buckeye shooting

The shooting happened near Baseline and Apache roads Monday night, according to MCSO.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A woman is dead, and a man is in the hospital following a shooting in Buckeye Monday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said that just before 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to shots fired call near Baseline and Apache roads.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult male and an adult female in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

MCSO said both victims were transported to the hospital to be treated. The female victim later died from her injuries, and the male victim remains hospitalized at this time.

Authorities said information about a suspect is not available at this time. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.