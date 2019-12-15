A woman is in extremely critical condition after she was found stabbed in the front yard of a Phoenix home early Saturday.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to the stabbing call near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road around 10:15 a.m.

The woman was found in the front yard of the home and taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

The suspect, who was only described as an adult man, barricaded himself in the house.

He was eventually found in the home and taken into custody.

No other details were immediately released.