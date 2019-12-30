GILBERT, Ariz — A woman faces multiple charges after police say she tried to pepper spray an officer while he was arresting her.

Court documents say Jovanna Alvarez was a suspect in a shoplifting and hit-and-run collision investigation that injured a victim. Gilbert PD officers spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver, Alvarez, failed to yield and was speeding. Officers say she eventually stopped and fled the vehicle.

One of the officers apprehended Alvarez and said she resisted arrest and tried to pepper spray him with her own pepper spray, according to court documents.

Alvarez admitted she had been drinking and she tested for a .111 blood alcohol content in a breath sample, court docs say. She had outstanding warrants.

Alvarez is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against an officer, aggravated DUI on a suspended license and unlawful flight from law enforcement.