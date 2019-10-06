PHOENIX - A stabbing led to a beating on a Valley Metro bus in Phoenix early Monday morning, which hospitalized two people, according to police at the scene.

Officers said a man was talking to a woman on the bus around 12:30 a.m. and he touched her in a way the woman objected to and she stabbed the man. Police say the man continued to talk to the woman and she stabbed him again.

The man then began attacking the woman, police at the scene said.

The bus eventually stopped near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road, where the man continued beating the woman.

Police transported both people to the hospital. There is no word yet on what charges are pending in the case.