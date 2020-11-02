PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Monday for allegedly shooting and killing a 65-year-old man in Phoenix last week.

Rene Perkins, 48, was arrested in the death of Isaack Drain at a Phoenix home last Wednesday.

Officers responded to the home near 19th and Glendale avenues around 7 p.m. for a shooting when they found Drain with a gunshot injury.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, authorities sais.

Investigators later developed probable cause to arrest Perkins. The arrest was made in the area of 13th Street and Indian School Road around 6 p.m.

No other information was immediately released.

