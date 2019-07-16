Editor's note: The above video is from a January newscast after the arrest.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 21-year-old Las Vegas woman pleaded not guilty and lost a bid to be freed from jail in the death of a salon worker who tried to stop her from skipping out on a $35 manicure.

A judge on Tuesday rejected a request from Krystal Whipple's attorney, Timothy Treffinger, to set bail at $100,000 and house arrest pending trial next April in the death of 51-year-old Ngoc Q. Nguyen of Garden Grove, California.

A prosecutor noted Whipple fled after video aired widely last December showing the deadly confrontation in the salon parking lot.

Whipple was arrested in January in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona.

Police say Whipple tried to pay for her manicure with a fraudulent credit card before running Nguyen over with a car stolen from a rental agency.