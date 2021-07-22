Woman arrested in connection to fatal crash in Glendale

Francine Danielle San Miguel, 30, was arrested and faces charges including extreme DUI, 2nd-degree murder and reckless driving.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman was arrested and faces several charges in connection to a Glendale fatal car crash in Oct. 2020.

According to court documents, San Miguel was driving a 2013 black Nissan Altima on Grand Avenue on Oct. 17, 2020. As San Migel was driving at a high rate of speed near 99th and Glendale avenues, court docs say she allegedly rear-ended a 2019 Nissan Sentra.

The impact of the collision pushed the Sentra into the eastbound lanes and it hit a third car, a 2013 Mazda 3. Two passengers in the Sentra were killed in the crash.

Officers responding to the crash saw signs of impairment from San Miguel and took her into custody, authorities said.

An investigation following the crash showed San Miguel drove impaired with a blood BAC of 0.208, more than two and a half times the legal limit, court docs explain. The documents also reveal the investigation found she was driving at a minimum speed of 95 mph.

