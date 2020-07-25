Woman arrested for the alleged murder of her husband in Phoenix

Police reportedly developed probable cause to arrest the woman on July 21.

PHOENIX — Police have arrested a woman in Phoenix after they reportedly developed probable cause in the murder of her husband.

Officers arrested Daryl Early, 33, during their investigation into the alleged murder of 26-year-old Qwency Begaye, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to calls of an injured person near West Apache Street and South 1st Avenue on July 20, police said. Police reportedly found Begaye at the scene and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.