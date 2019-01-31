GILBERT, Ariz. - A 21-year-old was arrested and booked for extreme DUI after she was clocked driving 110 mph in a 60 mph zone and fled police vehicles and helicopters, court documents say.

A DPS trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop after seeing the speeding car but it exited the highway and fled, according to court docs. A Mesa Police helicopter followed the car to a neighborhood in Gilbert.

Troopers eventually found the car sitting in front of a house in the Gilbert neighborhood and found the driver, Taylor Ashburn, still sitting in the driver's seat. Troopers took Ashburn into custody just before midnight, court docs say.

A trooper noted he could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Ashburn's breath and conducted some field sobriety tests.

Ashburn refused other tests and allegedly said to the trooper, "You know I am drunk," court documents say.

Ashburn was booked on unlawful flight and extreme DUI after her blood alcohol content tested at .176 and .182 back at the station.