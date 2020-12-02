BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — A woman was taken into custody after shooting a BB gun at family and then troopers in Black Canyon City.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office arrested 61-year-old Roseanna Williams after she assaulted family members and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on Monday, deputies said.

The initial 911 report stated that a drunk woman was shooting another woman with a BB gun, according to YSCO deputies. DPS troopers responded to the call as YSCO deputies were delayed to other calls.

Williams' son and his wife were the two who called 911, deputies said.

As the troopers were questioning the couple, who had previously been shot at by Williams, Williams pulled out the weapon and shot it at the troopers. A BB hit one of the troopers in the chest, according to authorities.

Troopers then tased and arrested Williams, deputies said. She denied shooting the officers and said she shot her son and daughter-in-law in self-defense.

Williams was "obviously intoxicated," according to YCSO. She is being charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and assault per domestic violence.

