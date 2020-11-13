Woman arrested after 8-year-old checked into hospital with ‘broken bones and internal organ injuries’

The child was transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A San Tan Valley woman was arrested for child abuse after an 8-year-old was treated for multiple broken bones and internal organ injuries in September.

According to a press release shared Thursday, an 8-year-old boy was checked into the hospital after the mother reportedly told medical staff that he was injured after he fell off a skateboard.

Officials said Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to investigate the incident on Sept. 8 after doctors treating the child reported that the "injuries were more consistent with abuse."

The child was transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. The 8-year-old reportedly spend several weeks in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

PCSO later determined that it was likely that he was injured at least 24 to 48 hours before being admitted into the hospital.

After the child was placed in DCS custody, he allegedly told investigators that 29-year-old Claudia Genis, the mother's partner, began abusing him when he had to stay at home from school when the COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.

The 29-year-old reportedly self-surrendered to law enforcement on Tuesday.

“This case is truly heartbreaking, the fact someone could do this to an innocent child," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "But I am thankful our Detectives were able to get to the bottom of it, and free this child from his abuser."

Prior to the confession, PCSO said Genis stopped cooperating with the investigation during the recovery. In addition, detectives reportedly found evidence in her phone that she was "attempting to fabricate a story for law enforcement."

Genis is currently being held at Pinal County Jail on a $750,000 secured bond.