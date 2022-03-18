Woman arrested, accused of stabbing her mother several times while victim was driving

Police said the two were driving near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road when Brenda Villela allegedly stabbed her mother multiple times.

PHOENIX — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for reportedly stabbing her mother, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the two were driving near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road early Wednesday morning when Brenda Villela allegedly stabbed her mother multiple times.

Officials said Villela's actions caused the vehicle to crash and Villela took off on foot.

Police said Villela's mother was transported to the hospital and is currently stable.

Villela is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, endangerment and criminal damage, police said.

