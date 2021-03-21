Woman allegedly shoots, kills husband in Phoenix home

Officers responded to the residence near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 2 a.m., police said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a Valley woman for allegedly shooting and killing her husband early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the residence near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 2 a.m., after the victim called and reported that he had been shot by his wife, police said.

When they arrived, they located the suspect. She allegedly complied with their requests and was placed into custody, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition and later died from his injuries.