Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Glendale

Raeann Antonio is suspected of fatally stabbing her boyfriend Monday night at her Glendale apartment.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in Glendale was arrested this week after investigators allegedly found the bloody murder weapon lying in the grass outside an apartment building.

Raeann Antonio, 24, was taken into custody by Glendale police after witnesses identified her as the suspected assailant who repeatedly stabbed a man Monday night inside a local apartment unit.

Court records show the victim had been in a long-term relationship with Antonio and sustained several stab wounds all over his body.

A neighbor reported hearing arguing in the couple's apartment on the night of the incident. The witness also claims Antonio knocked on their door that night and allegedly admitted to stabbing her boyfriend, records show.

Another witness told police Antonio approached them as they were walking through the apartment complex and Antonio asked to use their cell phone. The witness noticed Antonio was holding a bloody knife, which she handed to them before leaving the scene on foot, court records show.

The witness left the knife on the ground, where it was later retrieved by investigators. Antonio later returned to the scene and was taken into police custody.

Public records indicate Antonio has previously been convicted in Maricopa County of aggravated assault and was on probation for that offense at the time of Monday's stabbing.

The victim's identify has not yet been disclosed.

Antonio has been booked into the Maricopa County jail for a charge of second-degree murder.

