PHOENIX — A woman was arrested last week for allegedly vandalizing a Mesa church by adhering flyers that demanded the church apologize for reportedly covering up sexual abuse allegations.

Kat Durnil was arrested on July 10 on one count of aggravated criminal damage at a place of worship after she allegedly vandalized Mesa Central Christian Church the morning prior.

According to court documents, Durnil and her husband allegedly placed red flyers on the poles in the church's main courtyard, using a substance sprayed from a paint can to adhere them.

Durnil allegedly sprayed the substance and placed the flyers on the poles, the court documents alleged. She is accused of defacing six poles on the church's campus.

Church officials attempted to remove the flyers when they arrived on campus around 6 a.m. that morning, but "due to the adhesive used...it was impossible for anyone to remove them by hand."

The church reportedly had to hire a company to remove the flyers, which caused paint damage to the poles, so another company had to come and paint all of them.

Durnil and her husband were seen on the church surveillance cameras taking pictures of the poles and taking selfies after the flyers were adhered to the poles.

Durnil told police that she posted the flyers throughout the church campus and said she used wheat glue as the adhesive. She also told police that her husband helped her do it.

Durnil told police that she was not happy that the church will not apologize for the sexual assault allegations against another church leader, so she "posted the flyers to get the attention of church members."

It was not immediately clear which church leader she was referring to.

Durnil was released on her own recognizance and is set to appear in court next July 25.