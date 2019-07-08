PHOENIX - A woman is accused of climbing a fence into a Phoenix fire station and stealing an ambulance early Thursday morning just before 1 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say 29-year-old Kimberly Vasich failed to stop for police officers near 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue.

Vasich continued before crashing into a chain link fence near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street, on 9th Avenue, after spike strips were deployed, police said.

She was taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident.

Vasich was booked on criminal trespass, burglary and theft of means of transportation.