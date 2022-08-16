Woman accused in deadly San Tan Valley crash had BAC more than 3 times legal limit, officials say

Janelle Littlebear, 38, was booked into the Pinal County Jail for two counts of second-degree murder.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities say a woman's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit during a crash that killed two people in San Tan Valley Saturday afternoon.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash near Gantzel Rd. near Empire Rd.around 4:45 p.m.

PCSO said Janelle Littlebear, 38, was traveling northbound on Gantzel when she failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the median, and crashed into an oncoming vehicle headed southbound.



The driver and the passenger of the second vehicle, 78-year-old Richard Hanson and 78-year-old Kathleen Franta, were killed in the crash, according to PCSO.

Littlebear sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. A test showed Littlebear's blood alcohol content was .271, which is more than three times Arizona's legal limit of .08.

On Tuesday, Littlebear was booked into the Pinal County Jail for two counts of second-degree murder.



"This tragic loss of life is senseless and entirely preventable," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "Our hearts go out to the victims' families."

