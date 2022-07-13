Woman accidentally shot in South Phoenix, suspect flees with the gun

Police said the woman was uncooperative, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are looking for a man who accidentally shot a woman outside of her home in South Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Police said that the shooting took place around 12:45 a.m. when an adult female was "accidentally shot" once by someone she knew.

According to reports, the man fled the scene before officers arrived. Police also said that the victim was uncooperative, but was eventually taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, both the suspect and the weapon are outstanding, but authorities have not released a physical description of the man.

Police have also not shared how the woman was shot, outside of the shooting being an accident.

The investigation is currently ongoing, so stay with 12 News as we continue to update this story with more information.

