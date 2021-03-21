Witnesses stop potential sexual assault near Kiwanis Park in Tempe, police say

The man shoved the 71-year-old woman to the ground and tried to have sexual intercourse with her, police said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe Police Department arrested a man on Saturday after he pushed a 71-year-old woman to the ground and tried to have sexual intercourse with her near Kiwanis Park in Tempe, officers said.

The man, who has been identified as 30-year-old Kevin Caballero, was seen pushing the victim to the ground and attempting to remove the woman's pants by two passersby, police said.

The passersby intervened and were able to hold Caballero until officers arrived on the scene and took the man into custody, officers said.

The victim sustained minor injuries and is currently being tended on by the Tempe Crisis Unit for any emotional trauma that resulted from the attack.

"The Tempe Police Department would like to thank the individuals who came to the aid of the victim in this incident and potentially preventing the situation from becoming much worse," police said.

Officers said the Tempe Police Department Special Victims Unit is working with other agencies in the Valley to determine if there are any other incidents Caballero may have been involved in.