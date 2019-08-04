PHOENIX — Police are searching for a man they say attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Phoenix last Wednesday.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a witness who saw the man grab the young girl stopped him by knocking him down.

Police say the girl was in the area of Union Hills Drive and 21st Avenue, walking to school the morning of April 3 when the man grabbed her right arm and pulled it behind her and placed his other arm over her face. That's when the witness stepped in.

The witness knocked the man down, pointed a gun at him and told him to leave, police say.

The suspect was last seen running westbound on Morningside Drive at 22nd Avenue. Police say he has green eyes, a stud style nose ring in his left nostril and was wearing a black hoody.

Investigators encourage anyone with information on this incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Child Crimes Unit at 602-534-2121 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.