Maricopa County will drop charges for some marijuana crimes

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said Monday that people facing some marijuana charges will have them dismissed in the wake of the passage of Proposition 207.

The measure to legalized recreational marijuana was approved by voters last week by a wide margin.

Unfiled or pending charges for the possession of small amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia will be dropped by MCAO if it’s covered under Prop 207, the attorney's office explained.

“If those charges make up the entirety of the charges of the case, the entire case will be dismissed,” the attorney’s office said in a statement. “If there are other felony charges the case will remain pending, but we will file motions to dismiss the charges covered by Proposition 207.”

MCAO also says cases in Early Disposition Court, those currently in diversion or pending trial, and those set for sentencing or probation violation hearings will also be dropped.