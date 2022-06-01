Wig-wearing couple arrested for robbing multiple Circle K stores, police say

Mesa police say the two robbers disguised themselves with various wigs and robbed at least three Circle K stores over the last month.

MESA, Ariz. — A Circle K clerk jumped over a counter and disarmed a robber last month, ultimately helping Mesa police to catch two people accused of committing multiple robberies in the East Valley.

Brandie Walker, 49, and her boyfriend, 48-year-old Johnathan Roy, were arrested last Friday for robbing at least three Circle K stores in Mesa over the last month, according to Mesa police.

The first robbery occurred on the night of May 14 near Broadway and Dobson roads. A clerk told Mesa police a woman wearing a black wig entered the store with a gun and demanded money out of the register.

After giving the suspect money, the clerk then jumped over a counter and disarmed the robber. Mesa police said the victim later turned the gun over to investigators.

The next robbery occurred in the early morning hours of May 19 near Baseline and Greenfield roads. A man wearing a brown wig entered the Circle K and demanded money out of the register.

Another Circle K robbery occurred on June 12 after an armed woman wearing a brown wig entered the store at about 1 a.m. One of the store's surveillance cameras captured the license plate number of the robber's getaway car.

Mesa police later found the same vehicle near Country Club Drive and Hampton Avenue, where they took Roy and Walker into custody. Investigators searched the couple's hotel room and allegedly found a black BB gun and a black wig.

Each suspect has been booked into jail on multiple armed robbery charges.

