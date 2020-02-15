TONOPAH, Ariz. — A woman remains in the hospital after she was shot by her husband with a rifle Friday after an argument, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a TA Travel Center on 339th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. after a man called 911 saying his wife had been shot and needed help.

The woman was bleeding from her hands and stomach, and officers gave her first aid before being rushed to the hospital.

Romeo Ruiz told police that he and his were argued at their home over a rifle after asking her to kill him. Ruiz claims his wife went out of the room and he placed the weapon down, but it accidentally went off and shot her.

Ruiz took his wife to the travel center and called for help, and police say she is in stable condition.

Ruiz isn’t allowed to possess a gun and has been charged with aggravated assault with dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

