Glendale PD: Elderly woman shoots husband during 'domestic disturbance'

Police said the shooting happened Saturday afternoon before 2 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department has arrested a woman after she reportedly shot and killed her husband, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect, an "elderly" woman, called police and said she shot her husband inside their home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A domestic disturbance in the home led up to the shooting, according to police.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

