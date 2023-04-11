PD: Wife beats husband with pipe, says she's tired of taking care of him

Court paperwork says the man is disabled, uses a walker and was unable to get away.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Police say Mary Beth Finkey was drunk when she took a metal pipe and assaulted her husband.

Officers responded to the aggravated assault call on Monday near N. El Mirage Road and W.Jomax Road, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Her husband, who uses a walker, told police she passed out near the front door of their home and when he tried to help, she woke up and started yelling that she was tired of taking care of him, police said.

The man returned to his chair and that's when Finkey showed up with a 5-pound, 3-foot-long pipe and began to hit him.

Court paperwork says the man is disabled and was unable to get away.

The man's injuries were described as a 2-inch bump and several lacerations to the face. He was treated by a rescue crew at the scene of the attack and refused to go to the hospital.

Finkey was taken into custody and booked into jail for vulnerable adult abuse and aggravated assault.

>> The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

