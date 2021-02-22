Widow of man shot in Glendale asks for help to identify killer

The incident was caught on camera, and Glendale Police shared the video of the shooting.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale Police are asking for help from the public to identify a man they say shot and killed another person outside of a convenience store on February 12th.

The incident was caught on camera, and Glendale Police shared the video of the shooting as well as video of a person of interest from inside the store at the corner of 67th Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

The victim was 32-year-old Tyler Helies-Milligan. Helies-Milligan had just left his wife, Amanda Breen, and three kids at home for a quick stop at the store with a friend. He was shot and killed in the parking lot as he got out of his car.

“Nothing [led up to this]. Nothing. Nothing,” Breen said Sunday afternoon. “They don’t know these people. It was just random."

Breen is now left to raise the children without Helies-Milligan, though she said she does have a supportive family. She said the youngest, a one-year-old daughter, is having a tough time with the death of her father.

“She’s crying. Every single morning she wakes up, and she’s crying every single night before bed, screaming for her daddy,” Breen said. “And all can tell her is that daddy loves you and that daddy’s not here right now, but daddy’s always with us.”

Breen spoke to 12 News in the hopes that someone would see the story and call Glendale Police to help identify the shooter.