According to Phoenix data, so far in 2019, there have been 773 car break-ins in the city of Phoenix.

That's nearly five break-ins a day, and of those, 24 were robberies, meaning use of force was involved.

The data shows, the 85041 zip code was at the top of the list of neighborhoods targeted by car thieves.

That's the area directly south of downtown Phoenix.

Next on the list is the 85033 zip code, in west Maryvale.

Rounding up the third spot, is the 85029 zip code, in the area off of I-17 and Cactus.

Check out our interactive map here to see if you live near a hot spot.