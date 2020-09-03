TEMPE, Ariz. — It’s a crime that feels like it could happen to almost anyone.

On Feb. 28, police documents said a man was robbed at gunpoint outside his gym when he decided to sit in his car after a workout.

Police paperwork says the gangs call it "Car Hopping."

In the paperwork, six suspects ended up casing a car in the parking lot of the Planet FItness near Arizona Mills Mall. The victim got in his car when the suspects approached the victim with a gun.

According to the paperwork, they threatened to shoot the man unless he gave him his valuables.

“It sounds like a new technique being used to rob people,” Jeff Hynes, former Phoenix Police commander and current professor at Glendale Community College, said.

“Bad people are looking to make you a victim by you not being aware of what’s going on around you.”

In the police documents, Tempe Police described the crime as "related to an ongoing trend involving south Phoenix gangs and is commonly referred to by the suspects as 'car hopping.'"

Police were able to catch the suspects in this case.

Hynes had tips to make sure you can stay safe.

“The way you can prevent that is have a plan. My plan is I'm driving out. My plan is I'm not rolling my window.” Hynes said.

Hynes said the first step he would take is to get in the habit of backing into spots. It allows a driver to make a quick getaway.

Second Hynes said to trust your gut, if you don't feel safe, get an escort.

Lastly Hynes said to never roll down your window, even if they have a gun.

Overall Hynes said to make sure you satay aware of your surroundings. To make sure you are not caught by surprise.

12 News reached out to Phoenix Police and Tempe PD to see the amount of cases of car hopping there are. Phoenix replied they did not know the term.

Tempe said they needed to research the number.