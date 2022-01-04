Westgate shooter sentenced to 44 years in prison

PHOENIX — Armando Hernandez, the defendant who shot three people at Westgate in 2020, was sentenced Friday in court to 44 years in prison.
He took a plea deal in Maricopa County Superior Court that had him admit to four charges that included aggravated assault and attempted murder. As part of the deal, a judge dismissed 35 other charges against him.
The shooting at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District left three people injured in May 2020.
Hernandez recorded himself pulling a weapon out of his car and told police he was targeting couples that day.
He was captured on a surveillance camera walking through the mall's parking lot with a rifle. He shot an adult woman and two teens. All of the victims survived and were treated for their injuries.
Hernandez surrendered himself to Glendale police and later told them he wanted to shoot at least ten people to "gain some respect."
