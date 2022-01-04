Westgate shooter sentenced to 44 years in prison

Armando Hernandez injured three people during a shooting at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District two years ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Armando Hernandez, the defendant who shot three people at Westgate in 2020, was sentenced Friday in court to 44 years in prison.

He took a plea deal in Maricopa County Superior Court that had him admit to four charges that included aggravated assault and attempted murder. As part of the deal, a judge dismissed 35 other charges against him.

The shooting at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District left three people injured in May 2020.

Hernandez recorded himself pulling a weapon out of his car and told police he was targeting couples that day.

He was captured on a surveillance camera walking through the mall's parking lot with a rifle. He shot an adult woman and two teens. All of the victims survived and were treated for their injuries.

Hernandez surrendered himself to Glendale police and later told them he wanted to shoot at least ten people to "gain some respect."

BREAKING: Armando Hernandez sentenced to 44 years in prison for the Westgate shooting in May 2020. Lots of emotional impact statements made in court. @12News pic.twitter.com/4LTtAcB1wW — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) July 8, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12 News

On your phone:

Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device:

Download 12 News+ to your streaming device

The free 12 News+ app from 12 News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12 News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.