West Valley mom begs for help finding son's killer

West Valley mom begs for help finding the person who killed her son on Christmas Day.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix mother is begging for help in finding her son's killer.

Tyler Cardiel, 18, was shot and killed while walking home from an overnight shift on Christmas Day near 83rd Ave and Indian School.

"Please anybody just help me get justice for my son," Monique Cardiel pleaded on Wednesday during a news conference at Phoenix police headquarters.

Police said they've hit a wall searching for a suspect.

They have surveillance video of a man they believe to to be the shooter in a convenience store, wearing a distinctive purple hoodie.

But so far police have not been able to identify him.

"He was just the greatest son," Monique said. "He's got a younger brother at home who is completely devastated and I don't even know how I'm supposed to be strong for him."

Monique said Tyler was planning on going to college when the pandemic was over and took a job at a nearby Circle K to save money for a car.

“We really want to communities help we know somebody has some detail no detail is too small," Phoenix Police Sergeant Mercedes Fortune said.