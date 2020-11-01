A man was found shot to death in west Phoenix on Saturday morning and the suspect in the shooting is still on the loose.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 35th and Dunlap avenues around 8 a.m.

Officers found the man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect or suspects in the shooting fled the area before officers arrived. Police are working to learn what led to the shooting and who was involved.

The area of 35th Avenue and Dunlap eastbound will remain closed while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Phoenix Police's non-emergency phone number at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.