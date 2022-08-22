Woman in critical condition after being shot in west Phoenix

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near Myrtle and 26th avenues. That’s just west of I-17.

PHOENIX — A woman was rushed to a hospital Monday night after she was shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near Myrtle and 26th avenues. That’s just west of I-17.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation, but the Phoenix Police Department said that a man was detained.

The woman has not been identified. She is in critical condition, according to police.

Video from Sky 12 showed many officers scouring the neighborhood and a police helicopter searching from above.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

