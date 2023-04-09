PD: Woman fatally shot in west Phoenix

Police said that the shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Indian School road, leaving a woman dead. The suspect is still outstanding.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a shooting in west Phoenix, and police say they're still searching for a suspect.

Authorities said that the shooting happened just after midnight on Sunday near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers found the woman injured in the area, and first responders pronounced her dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting, and said that the suspect is still outstanding as of Sunday morning.

The woman was not identified.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

