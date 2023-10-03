Man dead after west Phoenix shooting

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Phoenix police said.

PHOENIX — Police are asking the public for information about a shooting at a west Phoenix apartment complex Monday night that left a man dead.

Officers were called to the complex near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Rayshaun McCune with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders pronounced McCune dead on the scene, police said.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting, and ask that anyone with information call Silent Witness to provide an anonymous tip.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

