Shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood leaves 1 man dead, 1 hurt. Police looking for suspect

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting two men near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road Sunday morning.

PHOENIX — A double shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood left one man dead and another in the hospital with serious injuries, Phoenix police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a neighborhood near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road just before 7:30 a.m.

Police arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital.

The suspect remains outstanding, and detectives are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting, police said.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.